14 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijan national squad for the World Cup - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
14 May 2024 15:47
The staff of the Azerbaijan national team for the World Cup in acrobatic gymnastics has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 10 athletes will represent the competition to be held in Maya, Portugal.

Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli and Sabir Aghayev and Milana Aliyeva will compete in the mixed doubles competition. The duo of Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev will participate in the men's doubles competition. The team consisting of Riad Safarov, Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi, Seymur Jafarov and Rasul Seyidli will compete in the men's group competition. They will participate in the competition under the guidance of coaches Irade Gurbanova and Leyla Aliyeva.

It should be noted that the competition, which will start on May 17, will be concluded on May 19.

Idman.biz

