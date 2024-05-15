Zohra Aghamirova and other stars of the European Championship - PHOTO

There is one week left before the start of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, which will be held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

Idman.biz reports that European Gymnastics (EG) presented the stars of the competition that will start on May 22.

Zohra Aghamirova, gymnast of the Azerbaijan national team, was among the bright faces of the championship. This was reflected in the press service of the institution: "Who is ready in Budapest?" These are the gymnasts we can see at the European Championship."

302 athletes will compete in Hungary. 203 of them will compete among adults and 99 among teenagers. 19 teams will perform in the group stage.

It should be noted that Zohra Aghamirova, Kamila Seyidzade and Alina Mammadova took part in the Azerbaijan national team in individual competitions. Our team consisting of Laman Alimuradova, Yelizaveta Luzan, Zeynab Hummatova, Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamila Aliyeva and Darya Sorokina will perform in group movements.

ovhar Ibrahimova, Shams Agahuseynova, Ilaha Bahadirova and Fidan Gurbanli were invited to the junior competition.

Idman.biz