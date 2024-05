Azerbaijan's national gymnastics team will take part in World Challenge Cup.

Idman.biz reports that the competition in Varna, Bulgaria will be held on May 23-25.

Mansum Safarov, Murad Agharzayev, Rasul Ahmadzada and Nazenin Teymurova were included in the national team. Ahmadzada will compete in four, Safarov in three, and our other gymnasts in two type.

Idman.biz