16 May 2024
Athletes to represent Azerbaijan in the European Championship – STAFF

Gymnastics
News
16 May 2024 12:41
Athletes to represent Azerbaijan in the European Championship – STAFF

The athletes to represent Azerbaijan in the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship to be held in Budapest, have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that Zohra Aghamirova, Kamilla Seyidzade, and Ilona Zeynalova will perform in the individual competition of the competition, which will take place on May 22-26.

Laman Alimuradova, Yelizaveta Luzan, Zeynab Hummatova, Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva and Darya Sorokina will represent Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Govhar Ibrahimova, Shams Agahuseynova, Ilaha Bahadirova, and Fidan Gurbanli will take to the mat in the junior competition.

The European Championship will be a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

A total of 302 athletes will perform in the competition.

