The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will be held in Portimao, Portugal.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team will be represented by one gymnast in the competition to be held on May 10-12.

Ilona Zeynalova will compete in individual competitions. Our athlete went to Portugal with her coach Alexandra Reish.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani judge Yevgeniya Vilyayeva will also participate in the tournament.

Idman.biz