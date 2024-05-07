7 May 2024
Stiliana Nikolova: "I did my job on the carpet "

Gymnastics
News
7 May 2024 12:47
Stiliana Nikolova: "I did my job on the carpet "

"The two gold medals I won at the European Cup in Baku show that I am on the right way."

Idman.biz reports that Bulgarian gymnast Stiliana Nikolova said this in a statement to the press service of European Gymnastics (EG).

She evaluated her performance at the European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics held in Baku. Stiliana noted that the results in Azerbaijan motivated her: " "It means that I can (win major international medals) and it motivates me to continue working very hard. Overall it was very nice, amazing, challenging and interesting. Now I will continue working for the European Championships."

Nikolova did not hide her satisfaction with her performance in Baku: "I feel very happy with my performance today and yesterday. I really concentrated and did my job on the carpet, that is why I was first today."

It should be noted that gymnasts from 37 countries participated in the first European Cup held in Baku.

Idman.biz

