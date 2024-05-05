5 May 2024
Our team won the European bronze medal

5 May 2024 17:16
Our team won the European bronze medal

The group gymnastics team of Azerbaijan won a bronze medal at the European Cup.

Idman.biz reports that our team were on the podium with their 3 ribbons and 2 balls performance.

The team consisting of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Darya Sorokina, Gullu Aghalarzade and Yelizaveta Luzan performed successfully and collected 29,950 points. Our team is behind Bulgaria (33,900) and Italy (33,700).

Our team failed to get among the prize winners in the 5 hoops performance. Our team, which scored 36,950 points, finished the European Cup in the 4th place. Israel (38.950) won gold, Italy (38.050) won silver, Bulgaria (37.750) won bronze.

It should be noted that our team also won bronze in all-around sports.

