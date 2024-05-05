5 May 2024
Bulgarian gymnast: "I was satisfied with my performance in Baku"

5 May 2024 15:44
"I was satisfied with my performance at the European Cup held in Baku."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Boryana Kaleyn, the winner of the European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics organized in our capital.

The Bulgarian gymnast won 2 gold medals in Baku. Kaleyn reached the top of the podium in the ball and ribbon performance. She said that the new format was interesting: "I was able to finish my speech successfully. I am very happy that l won the European Cup that held in an interesting format for the first time. This competition was a good test before the European Championship to be held in Budapest and the Paris-2024 Olympics."

Kaleyn highly appreciated the organization of the tournament: "The teams performed here with a strong team. The organization was at a high level. Great hall and atmosphere, support of the fans - everything was well organized."

It should be noted that the European Cup, organized for the first time, will be concluded today.

Idman.biz

