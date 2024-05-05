5 May 2024
EN

Zohra Aghamirova was the 4th in her ribbon performance

Gymnastics
News
5 May 2024 15:14
Zohra Aghamirova was the 4th in her ribbon performance

The finals of the individual competitions at the European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics, held in Baku, have started.

Idman.biz informs that our representatives could not be among the medalists in the hoop and ball performance.

The leader of the team, Zohra Aghamirova, took the 8th place in her hoop performance. She scored 31,650 points. Sofia Raffaeli (Italy, 35,050) signed the highest result in this category. Boryana Kaleyn (Bulgaria, 33,600) took the 2nd, Vera Tugolukova (Cyprus, 33,100) took the 3rd place.

Zohra finished 6th with 33,350 points in her ball performance. Boryana Kaleyn (Bulgaria, 34.350) won the gold medal.

Our representative was one step away from the medal during her ribbon performance. Aghamirova finished the European Cup in the 4th place. Boryana Kaleyn from Bulgaria won gold, Vera Tugolukova from Cyprus won silver, Sofia Raffaeli from Italy won bronze.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan won the bronze medal of the European Cup in all-around sports in the group events.

Idman.biz

Related news

Memorandum between India and Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federations - PHOTO
17:34
Gymnastics

Memorandum between India and Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federations - PHOTO

The Memorandum is intended for the development and promotion of gymnastics
Our team won the European bronze medal
17:16
Gymnastics

Our team won the European bronze medal

Our team were on the podium with their 3 ribbons and 2 balls performance
Bulgarian gymnast: "I was satisfied with my performance in Baku"
15:44
Gymnastics

Bulgarian gymnast: "I was satisfied with my performance in Baku"

The Bulgarian gymnast won 2 gold medals in Baku
Memorandum was signed between Cuba and Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federations - PHOTO
4 May 17:06
Gymnastics

Memorandum was signed between Cuba and Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federations - PHOTO

This cooperation is important in terms of exchange of experience between federations
The winner of the first European Cup in Baku has been determined
4 May 16:27
Gymnastics

The winner of the first European Cup in Baku has been determined

The 16 strongest of the qualifying round fought for prizes in the Olympic system competition
Bronze medalist of the European Cup among Azerbaijani gymnasts
4 May 13:14
Gymnastics

Bronze medalist of the European Cup among Azerbaijani gymnasts

The all-around competition in group actions has ended

Most read

Bayer won in Rome, draw in Marseille - VIDEO
3 May 09:32
World football

Bayer won in Rome, draw in Marseille - VIDEO

The Europa League semi-finals kicked off today
From Milan to Napoli
4 May 15:53
Football

From Milan to Napoli

The new club of Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has been announced
Penalty records of Ronaldo and Messi
4 May 10:05
Football

Penalty records of Ronaldo and Messi

The table includes 11 players who scored at least 7 goals from the penalty spot
Messi's WISH
3 May 15:34
Football

Messi's WISH

He has already met with the management of the American club regarding the issue