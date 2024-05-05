Zohra Aghamirova was the 4th in her ribbon performance

The finals of the individual competitions at the European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics, held in Baku, have started.

Idman.biz informs that our representatives could not be among the medalists in the hoop and ball performance.

The leader of the team, Zohra Aghamirova, took the 8th place in her hoop performance. She scored 31,650 points. Sofia Raffaeli (Italy, 35,050) signed the highest result in this category. Boryana Kaleyn (Bulgaria, 33,600) took the 2nd, Vera Tugolukova (Cyprus, 33,100) took the 3rd place.

Zohra finished 6th with 33,350 points in her ball performance. Boryana Kaleyn (Bulgaria, 34.350) won the gold medal.

Our representative was one step away from the medal during her ribbon performance. Aghamirova finished the European Cup in the 4th place. Boryana Kaleyn from Bulgaria won gold, Vera Tugolukova from Cyprus won silver, Sofia Raffaeli from Italy won bronze.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan won the bronze medal of the European Cup in all-around sports in the group events.

Idman.biz