A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Gymnastics Federations of Cuba and Azerbaijan for the development and promotion of gymnastics.

Idman.biz reports that the Memorandum of Understanding was signed by AGF General Secretary Nurlana Mammadzade and Vice President of the Cuba Gymnastics Federation Mrs. Yainet Villalta Pena.

This cooperation is important in terms of exchange of experience between federations.

