4 May 2024
EN

The winner of the first European Cup in Baku has been determined

Gymnastics
News
4 May 2024 16:27
The winner of the first European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics held in Baku has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that Stiliana Nikolova from Bulgaria won the title of the winner of the all-around competition held in the "Cross Battle" format.

The 16 strongest of the qualifying round fought for prizes in the Olympic system competition. Nikolova defeated Italian Sofia Raffaeli in the final. In the decisive round, gymnasts performed with clubs.

Israeli Derya Atamanov won the bronze medal. She defeated Boryana Kaleyn from Bulgaria.

It should be noted that Zohra Aghamirova from Azerbaijan gymnasts stopped fighting in the 1/4, Kamila Seyidzade in the 1/8 finals.

