Farid Gayibov: "The hosts did not back down"

The president of European Gymnastics (EG) Farid Gayibov spoke about the significant events of the past month.

Idman.biz reports that he spoke about this in the President's Notes column on the official website of the institution he heads.

"The first Europeans this year, in Guimaraes (POR), was the 2024 European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling for seniors and juniors. It turned out to be historic to say the least. As many of you have witnessed, there was intense competition in all disciplines with additional surprises on the podiums.

Nonetheless, I am pleased to say that the hosts did not back down, dominating the podium with height and style. Congratulations to all gymnasts for a fierce competition and a superb show. Portugal is known for its high-level organisation and has hosted many gymnastics championships on a professional level. I would like to thank the Portuguese Federation for its warm hospitality and all its efforts in delivering another great European Championships.

The last week of the month was highlighted by the 2024 European Championships in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics in Rimini (ITA). As this is one of our most popular events, it gave us a great chance to meet and catch up with many heads of federations during the competitions, to discuss future plans and further development of our sport. The slogan of the event quite fittingly is #BetterTogether!

The gymnasts on their part brought another intense competition to the venue, driving the spectators to the edge of their seats with fantastic performances both at the junior and senior competitions. This competition displayed a great number of talented and skilled gymnasts, the majority of whom will represent our continent at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. I wish our gymnasts strength in their preparations and success in the upcoming big games.

I also took the opportunity to meet with the family of Bruno Grandi, and together with our Vice-Presidents Michel Boutard and Tom Thingvold, we visited Grandi’s grave to pay our respects to the man who meant the world to the gymnastics community.

I am pleased to say that our team is working hard to ensure that all our events are organised up to standards to ensure the quality of the competitions leave our spectators satisfied and entertained, be it at the venue or online. We are able to stream all our competitions online, which have also turned into a great product, with entertaining commentary and special tv graphics. A lot of work is also done to engage our spectators, through means of social media, active mascot entertainment, announcements, and consistent competition visuals through our scoring systems. We are also grateful to our partner Smart Scoring, for their contributions in inspiring and rewarding our athletes with a ‘Shooting Star Award’. This year we have also awarded the nominees of ‘Gymnast of the Year 2023’ during both the Artistic and Trampoline Championships. I am glad that consistent improvements are made to our events, and we shall continue our work to further develop the quality of our events.

May began with the European Championships in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics in Rimini and at the end of the month, we shall have the 2024 Rhythmic Europeans in Budapest. Good luck to all our gymnasts competing in these competitions."

