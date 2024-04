International Tournament for The Prize of Julieta Shishmanova will be held on April 26-28 in Burgas, Bulgaria.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan will be represented by 3 gymnasts in the tournament.

Ayan Sadygova, Deniz Abdullazade and Deniz Askerova will represent Azerbaijan under the leadership of coaches Aliya Pashayeva and Nigar Mirjalalli.

Dilbar Ibrahimova and Sabina Hajiyeva will be judges in the tournament.

Idman.biz