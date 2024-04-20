21 April 2024
Second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off

20 April 2024 10:15
Second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off

Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku continues.

Idman.biz reports that representatives of 42 countries compete in the National Gymnastics Arena.

55 gymnasts perform in individual competitions. 11 teams participated in the group stage.

The second day of the World Cup will begin with individual competitions. They will show their skills with clubs and ribbons. Gymnasts will determine the ticket owners to the finals both in these two types and in the all-around. Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova and Kamila Seyidzada will also performed their compositions.

11 groups will compete in the evening session. The Azerbaijani team consisting of Zeynab Hummatova, Gullu Aghalarzada, Kamila Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina and Leman Alimuradova will perform with three ribbons and 2 balls.

The day will be concluded with an award ceremony. The best of individual competitions and group actions will be awarded.

It should be noted that on the first day of the competition, Zohra Agamirova reached the finals with 5 hoops, and our team reached the finals with 5 hoops.

