AGF Trophy continues in Baku as gymnasts compete across multiple disciplines - PHOTO/VIDEO

The AGF Trophy international rhythmic gymnastics tournament is ongoing in Baku, as the Azerbaijani capital hosts one of the notable events on the sport’s calendar.

As reported by İdman.Biz, gymnasts in both senior and junior categories are showcasing their routines in hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon, demonstrating a wide range of technical and artistic skills.

The competition is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena, a venue that regularly stages major international events and has become a key hub for gymnastics in the region.

Athletes from 15 countries are taking part in the tournament, underlining its international status and competitive depth. The event is set to conclude on 5 April, when the final medals will be decided.

Photo: Islam Atakishiyev