6 April 2026
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AGF Trophy rhythmic gymnastics tournament gets under way in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO

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3 April 2026 12:00
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AGF Trophy rhythmic gymnastics tournament gets under way in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO

The AGF Trophy international rhythmic gymnastics tournament has started in Baku, bringing together athletes from around the world for several days of competition.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the opening day at the National Gymnastics Arena is dedicated to qualification rounds, with gymnasts performing across both senior and junior categories. Participants are showcasing their routines with hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon as they aim to secure places in the finals.

The tournament features competitors from 15 countries, underlining Baku’s growing reputation as a regular host of major gymnastics events. Azerbaijan has invested heavily in the sport over the past decade, developing both elite athletes and world-class facilities capable of staging international competitions.

The AGF Trophy is also seen as an important platform for gymnasts to test their programmes early in the season, particularly ahead of key continental and global championships later in the year.

The competition will run until April 5, when the winners across different disciplines and categories will be decided.

Photo: Islam Atakishiyev

Leyla Eminova
Idman.Biz
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