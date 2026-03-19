Mahsudova targets European medal after strong results in Netherlands

Azerbaijan’s trampoline gymnast Selcan Mahsudova has set her sights on winning a medal at this year’s European Championships after an impressive run of performances in the Netherlands, Idman.Biz reports.

The athlete enjoyed a successful series of competitions in Alkmaar, where she claimed gold in the individual event at the Dutch Trampoline Open and helped Azerbaijan secure second place in the team standings. She also won silver in the mixed synchronised event at a World Cup stage alongside her brother, Maqsud Mahsudov.

“The competitions went very well for us. I achieved my personal best result there, which is very important for my confidence. Now our goal is to win a medal at the upcoming European Championships”, Mahsudova said tp Report.

She was also awarded a special trophy as the female gymnast who performed the most difficult routine at the event. Mahsudova revealed that the complexity of her routine was not pre-planned, but developed during her performance, which included three triple somersaults.

Azerbaijan’s trampoline team as a whole impressed in the Netherlands, with several athletes reaching the podium, underlining the country’s growing strength in the discipline ahead of the European campaign.