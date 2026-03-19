19 March 2026
EN

Mahsudova targets European medal after strong results in Netherlands

Gymnastics
News
19 March 2026 17:49
27
Mahsudova targets European medal after strong results in Netherlands

Azerbaijan’s trampoline gymnast Selcan Mahsudova has set her sights on winning a medal at this year’s European Championships after an impressive run of performances in the Netherlands, Idman.Biz reports.

The athlete enjoyed a successful series of competitions in Alkmaar, where she claimed gold in the individual event at the Dutch Trampoline Open and helped Azerbaijan secure second place in the team standings. She also won silver in the mixed synchronised event at a World Cup stage alongside her brother, Maqsud Mahsudov.

“The competitions went very well for us. I achieved my personal best result there, which is very important for my confidence. Now our goal is to win a medal at the upcoming European Championships”, Mahsudova said tp Report.

She was also awarded a special trophy as the female gymnast who performed the most difficult routine at the event. Mahsudova revealed that the complexity of her routine was not pre-planned, but developed during her performance, which included three triple somersaults.

Azerbaijan’s trampoline team as a whole impressed in the Netherlands, with several athletes reaching the podium, underlining the country’s growing strength in the discipline ahead of the European campaign.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Open Regional Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship takes place in Absheron
14:43
Gymnastics

Open Regional Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship takes place in Absheron

Young athletes from across Azerbaijan showcase talent at Olympic complex
Baku to host FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in April 2026
18 March 13:15
Gymnastics

Baku to host FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in April 2026

National Gymnastics Arena set to welcome world’s top athletes for major international event
Two Azerbaijani gymnasts finish their campaigns at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO
7 March 15:53
Gymnastics

Two Azerbaijani gymnasts finish their campaigns at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO

Nikita Simonov and Deniz Aliyeva reach finals as competition featuring athletes from more than 30 countries continues

Two-time world champion Tofiq Aliyev in contention for European Gymnast of the Year
28 February 16:39
Gymnastics

Two-time world champion Tofiq Aliyev in contention for European Gymnast of the Year - VIDEO

Azerbaijan tumbling star leads public vote with 59 per cent ahead of 3 March deadline
Adil Huseynzade says he values both world champions equally after Baku World Cup success
23 February 15:19
Gymnastics

Adil Huseynzade says he values both world champions equally after Baku World Cup success - VIDEO

National tumbling coach hails Mikhail Malkin and Tofiq Aliyev for flying the flag for Azerbaijan on home soil
Baku hosts AGF Trophy World Cup stage in trampoline gymnastics - PHOTO
21 February 14:10
Gymnastics

Baku hosts AGF Trophy World Cup stage in trampoline gymnastics - PHOTO

Athletes from five countries compete at National Gymnastics Arena

Most read

Promes admits stabbing cousin during appeal hearing in Netherlands
18 March 14:26
Football

Promes admits stabbing cousin during appeal hearing in Netherlands

Former Dutch international changes stance as legal case takes new turn
Galatasaray file complaint to UEFA over Lang injury at Anfield
17:16
World football

Galatasaray file complaint to UEFA over Lang injury at Anfield

Club consider legal action after midfielder suffers serious hand damage
Champions League quarter-finalists confirmed after dramatic night in Europe
18 March 09:29
World football

Champions League quarter-finalists confirmed after dramatic night in Europe

Sporting produce stunning comeback as Real Madrid, PSG and Arsenal advance with authority
Three comebacks in one night? Storylines of the Champions League last-16 second legs
17 March 16:45
World football

Three comebacks in one night? Storylines of the Champions League last-16 second legs

Three home sides must overturn a three-goal deficit tonight