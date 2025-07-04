Araz-Nakhchivan coach confident ahead of UEFA Futsal Champions League

Head coach of Araz-Nakhchivan futsal team, Evgeny Kuksevich, has shared his thoughts on the UEFA Champions League draw.

The Russian coach told AZERTAC that he believes his team will perform with dignity in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

He noted that they are currently shaping the squad: "We want to build a strong team for the new season. Our goal in the Champions League is ambitious."

Kuksevich emphasized that they will thoroughly analyze their opponents: "We respect all teams. We will study each of their games individually. We’ll act based on our strengths and capabilities. We want to represent Azerbaijan in Europe in the best possible way."

Araz-Nakhchivan has been drawn into Group F, where they will face Ljuti Krajišnici (Austria), PYF Saltires (Scotland), and Sparta Belfast (Northern Ireland). The matches will take place in Austria from August 26 to 31.

Idman.biz