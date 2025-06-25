From Sibiryak to Azerbaijan: Path of Evgeny Kuksevich

Evgeny Kuksevich, recently confirmed as the head coach of the Azerbaijan national futsal team by AFFA Executive Committee, brings with him a wealth of experience from Russia's top futsal clubs.

The 53-year-old Russian coach has been managing Araz-Nakhchivan since January 2025. Under his leadership, the club clinched the Azerbaijani championship, strengthening his credentials on the local stage, Idman.biz reports.

Kuksevich began his coaching career with Russian club Sibiryak and later took the helm at Norilsky Nikel. He achieved notable success with both teams, earning silver medals in the Russian futsal championship with each, and winning the Russian Cup with Norilsky Nikel in 2020.

Now, he will continue his dual role, remaining in charge of Araz-Nakhchivan while also leading Azerbaijan’s national futsal team for the next year. His appointment is expected to bring valuable international experience and tactical depth to the national squad.

Idman.biz