Evgeny Kuksevich: “We have a lot of work to do to build this team”

25 June 2025 16:01
“Coaching the national team is both a great responsibility and an honor,” said Evgeny Kuksevich, the newly appointed head coach of the Azerbaijan national futsal team.

The 53-year-old Russian coach spoke to the federation’s press service following the official confirmation of his appointment by the AFFA Executive Committee, Idman.biz reports.

Kuksevich acknowledged that building a strong and competitive national team will require significant effort:

“We need to establish a structure where the core of the national team also plays for Araz-Nakhchivan so they can remain under constant observation. Their development is crucial, not just through training but through regular participation in international matches.”

Although the national team has no official fixtures on the immediate calendar, Kuksevich emphasized the importance of filling that gap:

“Even in the absence of upcoming official matches, we’ll actively seek opportunities to keep the team in motion.”

Kuksevich has signed a one-year contract and will also continue his role as head coach of Azerbaijani champions Araz-Nakhchivan.

Idman.biz

