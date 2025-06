Evgeny Kuksevich has been officially confirmed as the new head coach of the Azerbaijan national futsal team.

The decision was made during the latest meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee. Based on the proposal of the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation, Kuksevich will lead the national team, while Aleksei Kudlai has been appointed as the team’s fitness coach.

Both appointments come with one-year contracts as part of the team's preparation for upcoming international competitions.

Idman.biz