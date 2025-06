Baku-based club Neftchi has announced the departure of Croatian midfielder Filip Ozobic.

According to information provided to Idman.biz, the club has decided not to extend Ozobic’s contract, which has come to an end.

Ozobic joined Neftchi in the summer of 2023 and made a notable impact during his time with the team. Over the course of his tenure, he played 70 official matches and scored 16 goals.

His departure marks another step in Neftchi’s squad reshaping ahead of the new season.

