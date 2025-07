The newly appointed head coach of the Azerbaijan national futsal team, Evgeny Kuksevich, has made a decision regarding the coaching staff.

Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, reports that he will be assisted by Oleksiy Kudlay, Hacybala Abdullazada, and Karim Hasanov.

Kudlay, a fitness coach, will also work with Kuksevich at Araz-Nakhchivan.

Idman.biz