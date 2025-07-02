Former Azerbaijan futsal coach Vitaliy Borisov comments on departure

Former head coach of the Azerbaijan futsal national team, Vitaliy Borisov, has commented on his departure from the position.

Idman.biz reports that the specialist spoke to Report news agency about the issue.

He said he left the national team because they failed to achieve the set goal: “When I signed the contract, the goal was to advance from the group stage in the European Championship qualifiers. However, we did not reach that target. Therefore, the contract was not renewed.”

Borisov added that they are currently preparing for the European Championship among student futsal players: “We are preparing for the European Championship for student futsal players, which will be held in Croatia. So far, there have been no offers from other clubs. Teams are currently on break. The championship is likely to start in October. There is still some time.”

He also shared his thoughts on the appointment of the new national team head coach, Evgeniy Kuksevich: “Although I don’t know him well, we have met from time to time. I wish the new head coach success. I hope he will bring the team to high ranks. Time will tell what happens. He has been working at Araz-Nakhchivan for just three months. Indeed, I have not seen major changes in the team, but under his leadership, they became champions last season. I congratulate him on that. If he brings the national team to higher levels again, we will be glad.”

Vitaliy Borisov recently left his post as head coach of the Azerbaijan national futsal team. He was replaced by Russian specialist Evgeniy Kuksevich, who also manages the Araz-Nakhchivan club.

