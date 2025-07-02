2 July 2025
EN

Former Azerbaijan futsal coach Vitaliy Borisov comments on departure

Futsal
News
2 July 2025 16:45
13
Former Azerbaijan futsal coach Vitaliy Borisov comments on departure

Former head coach of the Azerbaijan futsal national team, Vitaliy Borisov, has commented on his departure from the position.

Idman.biz reports that the specialist spoke to Report news agency about the issue.

He said he left the national team because they failed to achieve the set goal: “When I signed the contract, the goal was to advance from the group stage in the European Championship qualifiers. However, we did not reach that target. Therefore, the contract was not renewed.”

Borisov added that they are currently preparing for the European Championship among student futsal players: “We are preparing for the European Championship for student futsal players, which will be held in Croatia. So far, there have been no offers from other clubs. Teams are currently on break. The championship is likely to start in October. There is still some time.”

He also shared his thoughts on the appointment of the new national team head coach, Evgeniy Kuksevich: “Although I don’t know him well, we have met from time to time. I wish the new head coach success. I hope he will bring the team to high ranks. Time will tell what happens. He has been working at Araz-Nakhchivan for just three months. Indeed, I have not seen major changes in the team, but under his leadership, they became champions last season. I congratulate him on that. If he brings the national team to higher levels again, we will be glad.”

Vitaliy Borisov recently left his post as head coach of the Azerbaijan national futsal team. He was replaced by Russian specialist Evgeniy Kuksevich, who also manages the Araz-Nakhchivan club.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Araz-Nakhchivan's Champions League pot revealed
1 July 16:50
Futsal

Araz-Nakhchivan's Champions League pot revealed

Pot announced for Araz-Nakhchivan ahead of UEFA Futsal Champions League draw
Evgeny Kuksevich: “We have a lot of work to do to build this team”
25 June 16:01
Futsal

Evgeny Kuksevich: “We have a lot of work to do to build this team”

The 53-year-old Russian coach spoke to the federation’s press service following the official confirmation of his appointment

From Sibiryak to Azerbaijan: Path of Evgeny Kuksevich
25 June 15:45
Futsal

From Sibiryak to Azerbaijan: Path of Evgeny Kuksevich

The 53-year-old Russian coach has been managing Araz-Nakhchivan since January 2025
Evgeny Kuksevich officially appointed head coach of Azerbaijan futsal team - VIDEO
25 June 14:49
Futsal

Evgeny Kuksevich officially appointed head coach of Azerbaijan futsal team - VIDEO

Evgeny Kuksevich has been officially confirmed as the new head coach of the Azerbaijan national futsal team
Neftchi part ways with Filip Ozobic
24 June 11:13
Futsal

Neftchi part ways with Filip Ozobic

Ozobic joined Neftchi in the summer of 2023 and made a notable impact during his time with the team
Polish goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski could leave Qarabag
20 June 17:47
Futsal

Polish goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski could leave Qarabag

Polish goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski may be on his way out of Qarabag FK

Most read

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals
30 June 16:58
Wrestling

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle
UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas
1 July 16:01
MMA

UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas

Ilia Topuria leads the rankings of the organization's best fighters regardless of weight class
Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals
1 July 19:54
Football

Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals

The Azerbaijan women’s national football team played another friendly match

WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter
1 July 09:33
Football

WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter

Two Round of 16 matches of the FIFA Club World Cup have taken place