1 July 2025
Araz-Nakhchivan's Champions League pot revealed

Futsal
News
1 July 2025 16:50
13
Araz-Nakhchivan's Champions League pot revealed

The seeding for the 2025/2026 UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary and main round draw has been determined for Azerbaijan’s reigning futsal champion, Araz-Nakhchivan.

The team representing Azerbaijan in the competition will be placed in Pot 5, Idman.biz reports.

Coached by Evgeny Kuksevich, Araz-Nakhchivan will begin their campaign from the preliminary round.

A total of eight groups, each consisting of four teams, will be formed. According to UEFA regulations, teams from Kosovo and Serbia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as Belarus and Ukraine, cannot be drawn into the same group.

Pot Distribution:

Pot 1 – Hosts:

  • Bubamara (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Group 1st
  • Forka (North Macedonia), Group 2nd
  • AEK (Greece), Group 2nd
  • Borås AIK (Sweden), Group 2nd
  • Ljuti Krajisnik (Austria), Group 2nd
  • Levski Sofia (Bulgaria), Group 3rd
  • Clic Chișinău (Moldova), Group 3rd
  • Vllaznia (Albania), Group 3rd

Pot 2 – Group 4th (Ranking 48–55):

  • Bolton (England)
  • Murata (San Marino)
  • Cardiff (Wales)
  • Sparta Belfast (Northern Ireland)
  • Ísbjörninn (Iceland)
  • Europe (Gibraltar)
  • Maccabi Netanya (Israel)
  • Van Gölü (Turkiye)

Pot 3 – Group 3rd (Ranking 40–47):

  • Tallinn (Estonia)
  • CIU (Georgia)
  • PYF Saltires (Scotland)
  • Sjarmtrollan (Norway)
  • Encamp (Andorra)

Pot 4 – Group 2nd (Ranking 32–39):

  • AEL Limassol (Cyprus)
  • Blue Magic (Ireland)
  • Bajo Pivljanin (Montenegro)
  • Weilimdorf (Germany)

Pot 5 – Group 1st (Ranking 24–31):

  • Vrhnika (Slovenia)
  • ARAZ-NAKHCHIVAN (AZERBAIJAN)
  • Tigers Roermond (Netherlands)
  • Yerevan (Armenia)
  • Viten Orsha (Belarus)
  • Veszprem (Hungary)
  • Hjørring (Denmark)

56 teams from 52 national associations will compete in this season’s tournament.

Idman.biz

