Draw date set for 2025/26 Azerbaijan Futsal Leagues

The date for the draw of the 2025/26 season in the Azerbaijan Futsal Premier and First Leagues has been set.

The ceremony will take place on September 8, at 12:00, at the AFFA administrative building, Idman.biz reports.

Six teams will compete in the Premier League — “Araz-Nakhchivan,” “Baku Fire,” “Neftchi”, “Shusha,” U-19, and “Lankaran.” Ten teams will feature in the First League — “Baku Fire-2,” PFL, “Khan-Lankaran-2,” “STAR Kargo,” “Timsport,” “Atletico Baku,” “Trabzon-Azerbaijan,” “Ulduz,” “Dasta Ordubad,” and “Yeni Surakhani.”

The Premier League will be held in 4 rounds and 20 match days, while the First League will consist of 1 round and a playoff stage.

Idman.biz