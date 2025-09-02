Rovshan Huseynli: “Our goal in the Champions League is to advance as far as possible”

“Our goal in the Champions League main round is to advance as far as possible.”

Idman.biz reports that these words were spoken to AZERTAC by Rovshan Huseynli, the goalkeeper of “Araz-Nakhchivan,” who qualified for the main round of the UEFA Futsal Champions League.

The Azerbaijani national team member said they have worked very hard on the road to success: “From the start of the season, the head coach and management formed a strong team, invited foreign players, and restructured the squad. I also returned to the team after a long break. The preparation for the preliminary round went very well. We focused especially on physical training, which showed in the matches. We went into every game aiming for maximum results. Regardless of the opponent, we tried to demonstrate our strengths on the court. Before the games, we could see we were slightly stronger than our rivals, but that didn’t make us complacent. On the contrary, it made us more responsible, and we won the necessary matches.”

He assessed his team’s opponents in the main round: “Our opponents are now known. We are considered favorites at this stage. In recent years, the ‘Araz-Nakhchivan’ club hadn’t achieved strong results in the main round, but this year is completely different. I highly value our chances. Of course, our rivals are also strong. For example, the host team, Romania’s ‘United Galati,’ is very experienced and has participated in this stage for years. The Dutch club ‘Tigers Roermond’ mainly consists of national team futsal players, along with some foreign players. So every match will be a serious test for us. I cannot comment on Luxembourg’s ‘Differdange’ as I don’t have much information about them.”

“Our team still has about a month to a month and a half. During this time, we will fully prepare for the games and work to achieve the desired results. I am confident that if we continue our preparation plan and further develop tactically, we can reach our goals,” the goalkeeper added.

The games of this stage will take place in Romania from October 28 to November 2.

Idman.biz