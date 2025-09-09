9 September 2025
EN

Araz-Nakhchivan’s UEFA Futsal Champions League schedule announced

Futsal
News
9 September 2025 13:15
27
Araz-Nakhchivan’s UEFA Futsal Champions League schedule announced

The match schedule for Araz-Nakhchivan futsal club in the main round of the UEFA Champions League has been announced.

The Azerbaijani champion will start their campaign against United Galati, Idman.biz reports.

The games in Group 7, where our representative team is placed, will be hosted by Romania.

October 29
22:00 – Araz-Nakhchivan vs. United Galati (Romania)
Sala Sporturilor Dunarea

October 30
19:00 – Araz-Nakhchivan vs. Differdange 03 (Luxembourg)
Sala Sporturilor Dunarea

November 1
18:00 – Tigers Roermond (Netherlands) vs. Araz-Nakhchivan
Sala Sporturilor Dunarea

Idman.biz

Tags:

