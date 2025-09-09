Araz-Nakhchivan’s UEFA Futsal Champions League schedule announced

The match schedule for Araz-Nakhchivan futsal club in the main round of the UEFA Champions League has been announced.

The Azerbaijani champion will start their campaign against United Galati, Idman.biz reports.

The games in Group 7, where our representative team is placed, will be hosted by Romania.

October 29

22:00 – Araz-Nakhchivan vs. United Galati (Romania)

Sala Sporturilor Dunarea

October 30

19:00 – Araz-Nakhchivan vs. Differdange 03 (Luxembourg)

Sala Sporturilor Dunarea

November 1

18:00 – Tigers Roermond (Netherlands) vs. Araz-Nakhchivan

Sala Sporturilor Dunarea

