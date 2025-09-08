2025–2026 Premier and First League draws completed

8 September 2025
EN

Futsal
News
8 September 2025 14:38
62
Today, the draw for the new 2025–2026 season of the Premier and First Leagues has been held.

The ceremony took place at the AFFA administrative building, where congratulations were first extended to “Araz-Nakhchivan” for successfully completing the preliminary round of the UEFA Champions League and qualifying for the main stage, Idman.biz reports.

Six teams will compete in the Premier League, with “Lankaran” making its debut. The competition will consist of four rounds and 20 match days. The team with the highest points will be declared champion and will represent the country in the next season’s UEFA Champions League. Club representatives were informed about changes to the regulations. In the new season, there will be no limit on foreign players in the Premier League. Teams can include as many foreign futsal players as allowed in the match protocol and participation list. In the first round, last season’s gold and silver medalists will face each other.

In the First League, 10 teams will participate. The league will be played in a single round-robin system, with the top four teams advancing to the playoff stage. The first-place team will face the fourth-place team, and the second-place team will meet the third-place team. Unlike the Premier League, there will be a limit on foreign players in the First League, allowing each team to register and field four foreign players with amateur status.

The Premier League will start on 18 September, and the First League on 9 October.

Premier League

Round 1

18 September
U-19 – Shusha
Neftchi – Lankaran
Baku Fire – Araz-Nakhchivan

First League

Round 1

9 October
Baku Fire-2 – STAR Cargo
Atletico Baku – Ulduz
Khan-Lankaran – Trabzon-Azerbaijan
Dasta Ordubad – PFL
Yeni Surakhani – Timsport

Idman.biz

