Emin Kurdov: “Our goal is to win the group”

In the main round of the UEFA Futsal Champions League, Araz-Nakhchivan has set the goal of becoming the group winner.

According to Idman.biz, captain Emin Kurdov said this in a statement to Report news agency.

He also evaluated the matches they played in the preliminary round: “We won all three games in the preliminary stage. Our biggest and most convincing victory was against the host Austrian team. We had previously faced Sparta Belfast and won 7–1. This time, we beat them 9–1. We didn’t know much about the Scottish and Austrian teams. But we were very well prepared for the games both physically and tactically. I think, in terms of level, all three teams in the preliminary stage were about the same. In the main round, the team’s goal is to become the group winner. This year, the goals are big. As you can see, we have built a good team. The atmosphere is good, everything is in order.”

The goalkeeper said that among their opponents in the main round, they only know the Romanian team: “So far, we only have information about the Romanian team among our main round rivals. The others are from the Netherlands and Luxembourg, but we don’t know much about them yet. I think the opponents in the next round will be tougher. Nevertheless, our team’s performance, condition, and level are very good. From the beginning of the year, the target was set to win the group. I believe we will pass this round too.”

The experienced futsal player said they will go on a trip towards the end of October: “We will continue training and prepare for the Azerbaijani championship. On October 28, we will set off for the trip, and a day later, we will play the match.”

In the main round of the Champions League, Azerbaijan champions Araz-Nakhchivan will compete in Group VII against United Galati (Romania), Differdange 03 (Luxembourg), and Tigers Roermond (Netherlands).

