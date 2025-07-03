Champions League: Araz-Nakhchivan’s opponents set

The draw for the preliminary and main rounds of the UEFA Futsal Champions League has been held.

The ceremony took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, where the opponents of Araz-Nakhchivan were also determined, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani champions have been placed in Group F, alongside Ljuti (Austria), PYF (Scotland), and Sparta (Northern Ireland). The matches will be held in Austria from August 26 to 31.

A total of 32 teams will compete in 8 groups in the preliminary round, with only the group winners advancing to the main round. These teams will be placed in Path B groups. From Path A, the top three teams in each of the four groups will progress, while in Path B, only the group winners will advance.

The main round will be played from October 26 to November 2.

The elite round will not be held this season. For the first time, the tournament will follow a new format. After the main round, clubs will compete in the Round of 16 and quarterfinals. Path B winners and third-placed teams from Path A will face the first and second-placed teams from Path A. The winners will be determined based on the aggregate result of two-leg ties (home and away). The pairings will be decided by a draw on November 6, with the matches scheduled for November 24 and December 5.

Idman.biz