21 March 2025
National futsal team coach: "We have taken the intensity and difficulty of the games into account"

"The training is continuing as planned. We are conducting two training sessions per day. We are focusing on improving physical fitness, while also working on tactical tasks," said Ilgar Aslanov, head coach of Azerbaijan's U19 futsal team, discussing the ongoing training camp.

Idman.biz reports that Aslanov also mentioned that the players are motivated: "Two to three players have injuries. The doctor is working to treat them before the trip. For this stage, we will travel with 12 futsal players, including two goalkeepers."

Before their departure, the team will play two games. "Today, we will have a friendly match against 'Araz-Nakhchivan,' and tomorrow we will face the championship leaders, 'Baku Fire,' in an official match. Playing against two strong opponents in two days is part of our preparation for the group stage. Our team will face Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 26, and Croatia on March 27. We have taken the intensity and difficulty of these games into account."

The head coach also shared his thoughts on the upcoming opponents: "We have watched two of Bosnia and Herzegovina's games. They lost one match against Serbia but won the other. We have analyzed their style of play, identifying both their strengths and weaknesses. I have verbal information about the Croatia and Turkey teams. Croatia is one of the strongest in Europe and will host the group stage. Turkiye's futsal has been improving in recent years."

Regardless, Aslanov emphasized that the team will fight for a good result: "We know that the teams we will face at this stage are vastly different in terms of strength compared to the teams we played in January."

As part of the European Championship main stage, Azerbaijan's U19 futsal team will play against Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 26, Croatia the following day, and Turkiye's relevant age group team on March 29. The team, which started the training camp on March 16, will depart for Croatia on March 25, where the group games will take place.

