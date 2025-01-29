29 January 2025
Azerbaijan goalkeeper: "We expect a tough game in Croatia"

29 January 2025 13:20
Azerbaijan goalkeeper: "We expect a tough game in Croatia"

"We are facing a difficult game ahead."

In an interview with Report, Azerbaijan's futsal goalkeeper, Rovshan Huseynli, shared his thoughts on the upcoming match against Croatia in the UEFA Futsal Euro qualifying round, Idman.biz reports.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper emphasized the challenges that lie ahead: "The coming days will be very tough for us. We will be playing on the opponent's turf. Croatia is an experienced team, and it has always been difficult to face them, even when our squad was stronger and more experienced."

Huseynli also acknowledged the presence of young players in the current squad: "We will be fighting away from home, and that makes the host team the favorites. We will do our best to take points from them. In four days, we will face Greece in Baku, a team we are familiar with. We’ve had victories over them recently, but this time it's a bit different. Our squad is younger and made up of local players. Greece and their league have also improved, so it won’t be easy. The advantage of playing at home is with us, and we will give our all to secure the win."

The Azerbaijani team will face Croatia on January 31, followed by a home match against Greece in Baku on February 4.

