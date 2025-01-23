Azerbaijan U19 futsal team finalized for San Marino trip

The final squad for Azerbaijan's U19 futsal team has been confirmed for their upcoming matches in the preliminary round of the European Championship.
Idman.biz reports that head coach Ilqar Aslanov will take 12 futsal players, including 2 goalkeepers, on the trip.
Competing in Group B, the U19 team will face Kosovo on January 25 and San Marino's U19 team the following day, January 26.
Goalkeepers:
Abdul Huseynov
Ali Hasanov
Players:
Nazim Huseynov
Ogtay Mahmudzada
Umid Gahramanov
Bayoglan Valizada
Punhan Gasimov
Adalat Alakbarov
Ravan Masiyev
Ravan Guliyev
Umud Gasimov
Huseyin Jafarzada
The group matches will take place in San Marino, with the first-place finisher advancing to the main stage of the tournament, which will occur between March 21-26.
Idman.biz