Azerbaijan U19 futsal team finalized for San Marino trip

The final squad for Azerbaijan's U19 futsal team has been confirmed for their upcoming matches in the preliminary round of the European Championship.

Idman.biz reports that head coach Ilqar Aslanov will take 12 futsal players, including 2 goalkeepers, on the trip.

Competing in Group B, the U19 team will face Kosovo on January 25 and San Marino's U19 team the following day, January 26.

Goalkeepers:

Abdul Huseynov

Ali Hasanov

Players:

Nazim Huseynov

Ogtay Mahmudzada

Umid Gahramanov

Bayoglan Valizada

Punhan Gasimov

Adalat Alakbarov

Ravan Masiyev

Ravan Guliyev

Umud Gasimov

Huseyin Jafarzada

The group matches will take place in San Marino, with the first-place finisher advancing to the main stage of the tournament, which will occur between March 21-26.

Idman.biz