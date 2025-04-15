15 April 2025
EN

Azerbaijan to face group leaders Croatia

Futsal
News
15 April 2025 10:32
15
Azerbaijan to face group leaders Croatia

The Azerbaijan national futsal team is set to play its final match in the main round of the UEFA European Championship qualifiers today.

Vitaliy Borisov’s men, currently sitting at the bottom of Group 5, will go head-to-head with Croatia, who have already secured the top spot in the group. The match offers a final shot at a surprise result, as Azerbaijan continues its search for a first win in the campaign, Idman.biz reports.

The game will be held at the Baku Sports Palace, with kickoff scheduled for 20:00 local time.

The other Group 5 fixture will see Greece take on Sweden.

UEFA Futsal Euro Qualifiers – Main Round
Group 5, Matchday 6
April 15

20:00. Azerbaijan vs. Croatia

Baku Sports Palace

Referees: Yiangos Yiangou, Nicolas Nicolaou, Theocharis Theocharous (All from Cyprus)

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

National team debutant: “We were physically behind them”
12 April 11:33
Futsal

National team debutant: “We were physically behind them”

Rustam Bağırov also spoke about his debut

Vitaliy Borisov: “This is a prestige game for us”
11 April 13:52
Futsal

Vitaliy Borisov: “This is a prestige game for us”

“We held two training sessions in Sweden. We worked on both tactical aspects and these training sessions were important in terms of adapting to the surface of the hall”
Azerbaijan national team's Swedish test
11 April 10:20
Futsal

Azerbaijan national team's Swedish test

Azerbaijani futsal national team will play its next match
National team captain: "We don’t make excuses"
10 April 11:45
Futsal

National team captain: "We don’t make excuses"

Emin Kurdov also mentioned some minor injuries within the squad

Vitaliy Borisov explains reason for Rovshan Huseynli’s exclusion
7 April 12:24
Futsal

Vitaliy Borisov explains reason for Rovshan Huseynli’s exclusion

The coach shared his thoughts on the team's preparation ahead of their upcoming match against Sweden in the main stage of the European Championship
Azerbaijani goalkeeper dropped by head coach
7 April 11:11
Futsal

Azerbaijani goalkeeper dropped by head coach

There have been three changes in the initially announced squad

Most read

Pregnant volleyball player played in Brazil - VIDEO
13 April 16:23
Volleyball

Pregnant volleyball player played in Brazil - VIDEO

An unusual incident occurred in the Brazilian Women's Volleyball Super League
Ronaldo tops list of most wins in league history - FULL RANKING
14 April 13:28
Football

Ronaldo tops list of most wins in league history - FULL RANKING

IFFHS has released its latest list of players with the most wins in national league matches
Dana White spoke about whether Azerbaijan-Armenia relations will affect the UFC tournament
13 April 15:00
MMA

Dana White spoke about whether Azerbaijan-Armenia relations will affect the UFC tournament

He concluded his thoughts at a press conference after the UFC 314 tournament
WATCH: Ronaldo's brace secures victory for Al-Nassr
13 April 09:05
Football

WATCH: Ronaldo's brace secures victory for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has added the 932nd and 933rd goals of his illustrious career