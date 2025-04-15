Azerbaijan to face group leaders Croatia

The Azerbaijan national futsal team is set to play its final match in the main round of the UEFA European Championship qualifiers today.

Vitaliy Borisov’s men, currently sitting at the bottom of Group 5, will go head-to-head with Croatia, who have already secured the top spot in the group. The match offers a final shot at a surprise result, as Azerbaijan continues its search for a first win in the campaign, Idman.biz reports.

The game will be held at the Baku Sports Palace, with kickoff scheduled for 20:00 local time.

The other Group 5 fixture will see Greece take on Sweden.

UEFA Futsal Euro Qualifiers – Main Round

Group 5, Matchday 6

April 15

20:00. Azerbaijan vs. Croatia

Baku Sports Palace

Referees: Yiangos Yiangou, Nicolas Nicolaou, Theocharis Theocharous (All from Cyprus)

Idman.biz