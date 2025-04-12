13 April 2025
Futsal
News
12 April 2025 11:33
National team debutant: “We were physically behind them”

“We prepared well for the game. It was also good for us to arrive in Sweden two days before the match. But we train and play on parquet in Baku.”

It was said by the futsal player of the Azerbaijani national team, Rustam Bağırov, Idman.biz reports

The debutant, who wore the national team's uniform for the first time in the match against Sweden in the main stage of the European Championship, shared his thoughts on the match with the press service of the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation: "The surface of the field here is teraflex. It is difficult to play on this surface. When it came to the match, we tried to do what the head coach said. We started well, scored 2 goals in a row. We had chances to continue this. Unfortunately, we could not use the opportunities correctly and increase the difference. In the second half, the advantage was with the opponent. The fact that we were physically behind them played a role in this. We were forced to play defensively. We made simple mistakes and could not maintain the advantage we had gained throughout the game. However, based on the game and episodes in the first half, we should have won."

Bagirov also spoke about his debut: "I played my first match for the national team. Every athlete's desire and motivation is to protect the honor of their country. I also opened my goal account during the match. Of course, both indicators are good in terms of my personal career. However, I would very much like us to return from Helsingborg with a victory. I repeat, our team deserved to earn 3 points. We must forget this match and focus on the match against Croatia on April 15. It will be our last game in the group. We will play this match at home. We will try to please our fans."

Azerbaijan national team lost to Sweden with a score of 3:4.

