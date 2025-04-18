18 April 2025
EN

Former futsal national team coach: “I would love to work in Azerbaijan again” – INTERVIEW

Futsal
News
18 April 2025 14:01
14
Former futsal national team coach: “I would love to work in Azerbaijan again” – INTERVIEW

José Alesio, former head coach of the Azerbaijan national futsal team and Araz-Nakhchivan, spoke with AZERTAC about his memories, achievements, and hopes for the future.

- How do you remember your time in Azerbaijan?

- I have many fond memories of Azerbaijan. I always say that it’s my second home after Brazil — a country that welcomed me with open arms. My coaching career began there. I made great friends and achieved milestones that I’ll carry with me for life. Even now, I still feel like an Azerbaijani.

- What’s your most memorable moment in the country?

- There are many unforgettable moments, but finishing fourth at the 2009 UEFA Futsal Championship stands out. That result made history. We drew 3-3 with Portugal in regular time and only lost in the penalty shootout. We were so close to the final — something that had never happened in Azerbaijani futsal before.

- What was the key to your success with the national team?

- That success in the first year came from the belief in the project, and the support I received from the federation and the players. They always created the right environment for us to succeed. In team sports, players are everything — they must take responsibility and follow the coach’s instructions with discipline.

- You spent a long time in Azerbaijan. What kind of impression did the country leave on you?

- I worked in Azerbaijan for 13 years. I felt completely at home in Baku. I’ll always be grateful for the care shown to my family.

- Do you keep in touch with your friends in Azerbaijan?

- We’re all quite busy, so we can’t talk often. But whenever I get the chance, I do speak to some people. I won’t mention names — there are too many to list! (laughs)

- You’re currently head coach of Kazakhstan’s Ordabasy club. How would you compare futsal in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan?

- Right now, Kazakhstan is ahead. They have a highly competitive league and invest in youth teams at both club and national levels, which is why their recent results have been strong.

- Would you consider returning to work in Azerbaijan?

- Absolutely. If I ever receive an invitation from the federation, I’d love to come back. That has always been one of my goals. I want to see Azerbaijani futsal reach the highest levels again.

- Currently, there are no Brazilian players in the national team, and the results have dropped. Some say that’s the reason. What’s your take?

- I still follow the team and, yes, I’m aware there are no Brazilians now. This was bound to happen eventually. In my opinion, the decline in performance is more related to a weakened league. There are very few young talents in clubs. But I believe the federation has a plan and will bring Azerbaijani futsal back to the top.

- What can you say about your former club, Araz-Nakhchivan?

- Araz-Nakhchivan is the most decorated club in Azerbaijani futsal history. It has achieved remarkable results in Europe, including two third-place finishes in the UEFA Futsal Champions League. That legacy should never be forgotten.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan futsal team suffers worst campaign in history – HISTORICAL REVIEW
16 April 10:46
Futsal

Azerbaijan futsal team suffers worst campaign in history – HISTORICAL REVIEW

Vitaliy Borisov’s squad failed to make it past the qualifying stage, finishing bottom of their group with just two points from six matches
Azerbaijan to face group leaders Croatia
15 April 10:32
Futsal

Azerbaijan to face group leaders Croatia

The Azerbaijan national futsal team is set to play its final match in the main round of the UEFA European Championship qualifiers today
National team debutant: “We were physically behind them”
12 April 11:33
Futsal

National team debutant: “We were physically behind them”

Rustam Bağırov also spoke about his debut

Vitaliy Borisov: “This is a prestige game for us”
11 April 13:52
Futsal

Vitaliy Borisov: “This is a prestige game for us”

“We held two training sessions in Sweden. We worked on both tactical aspects and these training sessions were important in terms of adapting to the surface of the hall”
Azerbaijan national team's Swedish test
11 April 10:20
Futsal

Azerbaijan national team's Swedish test

Azerbaijani futsal national team will play its next match
National team captain: "We don’t make excuses"
10 April 11:45
Futsal

National team captain: "We don’t make excuses"

Emin Kurdov also mentioned some minor injuries within the squad

Most read

Conference League quarter-finals: Chelsea, Betis, Fiorentina and Rapid eye semi-final spot
17 April 10:41
Football

Conference League quarter-finals: Chelsea, Betis, Fiorentina and Rapid eye semi-final spot

The UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals will conclude tonight with four second-leg clashes
Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic facing marriage crisis after nine years
16 April 12:50
Football

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic facing marriage crisis after nine years

One of the sporting world’s most admired couples may be heading for a split
WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances
16 April 14:53
Football

WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances

“Do you remember what happened the last time?”
WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO
16 April 10:39
Tennis

WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO

British tennis player Harriet Dart apologizes for on-court comment about opponent’s hygiene