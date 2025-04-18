Former futsal national team coach: “I would love to work in Azerbaijan again” – INTERVIEW

José Alesio, former head coach of the Azerbaijan national futsal team and Araz-Nakhchivan, spoke with AZERTAC about his memories, achievements, and hopes for the future.

- How do you remember your time in Azerbaijan?

- I have many fond memories of Azerbaijan. I always say that it’s my second home after Brazil — a country that welcomed me with open arms. My coaching career began there. I made great friends and achieved milestones that I’ll carry with me for life. Even now, I still feel like an Azerbaijani.

- What’s your most memorable moment in the country?

- There are many unforgettable moments, but finishing fourth at the 2009 UEFA Futsal Championship stands out. That result made history. We drew 3-3 with Portugal in regular time and only lost in the penalty shootout. We were so close to the final — something that had never happened in Azerbaijani futsal before.

- What was the key to your success with the national team?

- That success in the first year came from the belief in the project, and the support I received from the federation and the players. They always created the right environment for us to succeed. In team sports, players are everything — they must take responsibility and follow the coach’s instructions with discipline.

- You spent a long time in Azerbaijan. What kind of impression did the country leave on you?

- I worked in Azerbaijan for 13 years. I felt completely at home in Baku. I’ll always be grateful for the care shown to my family.

- Do you keep in touch with your friends in Azerbaijan?

- We’re all quite busy, so we can’t talk often. But whenever I get the chance, I do speak to some people. I won’t mention names — there are too many to list! (laughs)

- You’re currently head coach of Kazakhstan’s Ordabasy club. How would you compare futsal in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan?

- Right now, Kazakhstan is ahead. They have a highly competitive league and invest in youth teams at both club and national levels, which is why their recent results have been strong.

- Would you consider returning to work in Azerbaijan?

- Absolutely. If I ever receive an invitation from the federation, I’d love to come back. That has always been one of my goals. I want to see Azerbaijani futsal reach the highest levels again.

- Currently, there are no Brazilian players in the national team, and the results have dropped. Some say that’s the reason. What’s your take?

- I still follow the team and, yes, I’m aware there are no Brazilians now. This was bound to happen eventually. In my opinion, the decline in performance is more related to a weakened league. There are very few young talents in clubs. But I believe the federation has a plan and will bring Azerbaijani futsal back to the top.

- What can you say about your former club, Araz-Nakhchivan?

- Araz-Nakhchivan is the most decorated club in Azerbaijani futsal history. It has achieved remarkable results in Europe, including two third-place finishes in the UEFA Futsal Champions League. That legacy should never be forgotten.

