Azerbaijan futsal team suffers worst campaign in history – HISTORICAL REVIEW

The Azerbaijan national futsal team has officially ended its UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 qualifying campaign — and it's gone down as the worst cycle in the team’s history.

Vitaliy Borisov’s squad failed to make it past the qualifying stage, finishing bottom of their group with just two points from six matches, Idman.biz reports.

Drawn alongside Croatia, Sweden, and Greece — none of which are considered traditional futsal powerhouses — the national team couldn’t register a single win.

This disappointing run marks a painful end to a historic streak. Since reaching the semifinals of EURO 2010, Azerbaijan had qualified for six consecutive final tournaments. However, that consistent presence on the continental stage has now come to a halt — and even before the final matchday.

Azerbaijan had participated in every European Championship qualification cycle since EURO 1996. Out of 13 attempts, this marks the seventh time the team has failed to qualify. Still, in the previous six unsuccessful campaigns, the squad at least managed to secure a win in five of them.

The only other time the national team ended a qualification stage without a win was back in 1999. However, that cycle included two draws and a neutral goal difference (4-4), making it far less disappointing than the current outcome.

Even during their debut campaign in 1996 — where the team suffered four defeats and a worse goal difference — they at least celebrated one victory. This time, Azerbaijan was left empty-handed in that regard as well.

EURO 2026 qualifying summary for Azerbaijan:

Year Stage P G D L BD Pts 1996 Qualifying 5 1 0 4 12-25 3 1999 Qualifying 2 0 2 0 4-4 2 2001 Qualifying 3 1 1 1 12-8 4 2003 Qualifying 3 1 0 2 5-9 3 2005 Qualifying 3 1 0 2 8-10 3 2007 Qualifying 3 1 2 0 17-12 5 2010 Qualifying 3 2 1 0 12-7 7 Final 5 2 2 1 18-13 8 2012 Qualifying 3 2 0 1 13-13 6 Final 2 0 0 2 9-13 0 2014 Qualifying 3 3 0 0 11-3 9 Final 2 1 0 1 7-13 3 2016 Qualifying 3 2 0 1 16-6 6 Play-off 2 1 1 0 4-2 4 Final 3 1 0 2 8-14 3 2018 Qualifying 3 3 0 0 16-5 9 Final 3 1 0 2 6-12 3 2022 Qualifying 6 5 1 0 22-6 16 Final 3 1 1 1 8-7 4 2026 Qualifying 6 0 2 4 13-24 2

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz