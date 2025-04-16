16 April 2025
Azerbaijan futsal team suffers worst campaign in history – HISTORICAL REVIEW

16 April 2025 10:46
6
The Azerbaijan national futsal team has officially ended its UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 qualifying campaign — and it's gone down as the worst cycle in the team’s history.

Vitaliy Borisov’s squad failed to make it past the qualifying stage, finishing bottom of their group with just two points from six matches, Idman.biz reports.

Drawn alongside Croatia, Sweden, and Greece — none of which are considered traditional futsal powerhouses — the national team couldn’t register a single win.

This disappointing run marks a painful end to a historic streak. Since reaching the semifinals of EURO 2010, Azerbaijan had qualified for six consecutive final tournaments. However, that consistent presence on the continental stage has now come to a halt — and even before the final matchday.

Azerbaijan had participated in every European Championship qualification cycle since EURO 1996. Out of 13 attempts, this marks the seventh time the team has failed to qualify. Still, in the previous six unsuccessful campaigns, the squad at least managed to secure a win in five of them.

The only other time the national team ended a qualification stage without a win was back in 1999. However, that cycle included two draws and a neutral goal difference (4-4), making it far less disappointing than the current outcome.

Even during their debut campaign in 1996 — where the team suffered four defeats and a worse goal difference — they at least celebrated one victory. This time, Azerbaijan was left empty-handed in that regard as well.

EURO 2026 qualifying summary for Azerbaijan:

Year

Stage

P

G

D

L

BD

Pts

1996

Qualifying

5

1

0

4

12-25

3

1999

Qualifying

2

0

2

0

4-4

2

2001

Qualifying

3

1

1

1

12-8

4

2003

Qualifying

3

1

0

2

5-9

3

2005

Qualifying

3

1

0

2

8-10

3

2007

Qualifying

3

1

2

0

17-12

5

2010

Qualifying

3

2

1

0

12-7

7

Final

5

2

2

1

18-13

8

2012

Qualifying

3

2

0

1

13-13

6

Final

2

0

0

2

9-13

0

2014

Qualifying

3

3

0

0

11-3

9

Final

2

1

0

1

7-13

3

2016

Qualifying

3

2

0

1

16-6

6

Play-off

2

1

1

0

4-2

4

Final

3

1

0

2

8-14

3

2018

Qualifying

3

3

0

0

16-5

9

Final

3

1

0

2

6-12

3

2022

Qualifying

6

5

1

0

22-6

16

Final

3

1

1

1

8-7

4

2026

Qualifying

6

0

2

4

13-24

2

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

Tags:

