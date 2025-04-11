Vitaliy Borisov: “This is a prestige game for us”

“We held two training sessions in Sweden. We worked on both tactical aspects and these training sessions were important in terms of adapting to the surface of the hall.”

It was said by the head coach of the Azerbaijani futsal national team, Vitaliy Borisov, Idman.biz reports.

He shared his thoughts with azfutzal.az on the eve of the main stage match against Sweden: “The team is in good spirits. The guys will fight until the end. Even though we have no chance of getting out of the group, we will “fight” to get the points and our first victory. This match is a kind of prestige game for us. Of course, we could not come here with a full squad. Because we had injured futsal players. Despite their absence, we will try to return from here with a profitable result and have a good match against Croatia in Baku. If our futsal players can correctly fulfill the tasks assigned to them, we will achieve what we want.”

Today's Sweden - Azerbaijan match will take place at Helsingborg Arena.

Idman.biz