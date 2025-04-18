18 April 2025
Futsal Girls’ Cup to be held with UEFA support

18 April 2025 16:49
With the support of UEFA, the Futsal Girls’ Cup will take place on April 19–20 in Gakh, Azerbaijan, organized by AFFA.

The tournament will be held at the Gakh Olympic Sports Complex and will feature 14-year-old schoolgirls, Idman.biz reports.

The first day of the competition will include group stage matches with the participation of eight schools, while the second day will see playoff rounds.

All participating teams will be provided with sportswear, futsal balls, and jackets. On the final day, winners will be awarded diplomas, medals, and prizes in various special categories.

This event is part of a broader initiative to organize the Futsal Girls’ Cup across four regions in total. The main goal of the project is to promote a healthy lifestyle among school-aged girls, increase interest in football, encourage mass participation in sports, and identify young talents for the AFFA U15 Girls League and future national teams.

