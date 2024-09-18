Azerbaijani futsal player: "We will deservedly level up"

"Although there are friendly matches, we will go to the field in the jerseys of the national team and our goal is to win regardless of the status of the match."

This was said by Oktay Rustamli, the futsal player of the Azerbaijan national team, Idman.biz reports.

On September 19 and 20, the Azerbaijan national team, which will play friendly matches with the Czech national team, continues its preparation in Zlin. The member of the team spoke about his training for the games: "Since it is the beginning of the futsal season, not everyone is at the peak of their form. There are some hiccups, but they will be gradually removed. The mood in the club is good. Each of us believes in ourselves and our team. We will fight on the field with the enthusiasm given by this belief. We understand the essence of the matches we will play against the Czech Republic on September 19 and 20. The main goal will be to perform the tasks given by the head coach as error-free as possible. Because the qualifying games of EURO 2026 are waiting for us starting from December. Our opponents are known. Everyone has a goal, and we intend to go to the finals."

Rustamli also spoke about the qualifying games of EURO 2026: "Our opponents in the qualifying stage are not weak teams at all. The Croatian national team is considered the favorite. But futsal is such a sport that it is impossible to predict the result from the beginning. I believe that we will level up deservedly."

The Azerbaijani national team will compete against Croatia, Sweden and Greece in the Euro 2026 qualifying round.

Idman.biz