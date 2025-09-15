Aykhan Huseynov plays 100th Misli Premier League match

Aykhan Huseynov has played his 100th match in the Misli Premier League.

The 26-year-old midfielder of Turan Tovuz reached this milestone in the 4th round, Idman.biz reports.

He came on during the home match against Gabala (1:0). In these 100 appearances, Huseynov has scored 13 goals. Having played for only one club in the Premier League, he became the first player to reach 100 league matches for Turan Tovuz. He made his Premier League debut in the 2022/23 season.

Aykhan Huseynov is the 442nd player in Azerbaijani championship history to play 100 or more matches. His reaching 100 games with the same club marks the 206th such milestone.

Idman.biz