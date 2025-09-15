Manchester United suffer another defeat under Ruben Amorim

Manchester United continue their poor run under Ruben Amorim.

On Sunday the “Red Devils” lost 0–3 to Manchester City in the derby, Idman.biz reports.

As reported by Sky Sports, Amorim has the lowest win percentage among all United managers since the 1940s. Under his leadership, the team has managed to win only 36.17% of matches.

At the top of the statistics is Alex Ferguson (59.67%). The top three also include Jose Mourinho (58.33%) and Erik ten Hag (54.69%).

Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag as Manchester United’s head coach last November.

Idman.biz