15 September 2025
EN

Elvin Badalov: “I can’t understand why the penalty wasn’t awarded”

Football
News
15 September 2025 11:52
33
“In my view, that was a completely clear penalty. I still don’t understand why that decision wasn’t given. There’s no logical explanation for me. But these things happen in football. The main thing is that our team is showing progress in matches. In recent games, we have performed better against our opponents, and this gives us hope for the future. I believe that everything will get better soon.”

These comments were made to Futbolinfo.az by Neftchi defender Elvin Badalov, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced player also commented on the goalless draw against Sabah: “With each game, we are improving together. I think we performed well on the pitch, and we had full control of the game. We had enough chances to score, but it seemed the ball simply didn’t want to go in this time. We hardly gave the opponent any real opportunity. Sometimes in football, you experience such bad luck. Neither the coaches nor the players can be blamed here. We just need to be patient, work harder, and continue our training. I’m confident that one victory will change everything and further boost the team’s confidence.”

Idman.biz

