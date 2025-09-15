Branimir Subasic: “If Samir Abasov did this, then he bears the responsibility”

“I don’t know what’s going on in the team.”

These comments were made to Sport24.az by former Neftchi player Branimir Subasic, Idman.biz reports.

The 43-year-old former striker spoke about the “Neftchi” failing to win in their first four official matches of the season: “I plan to visit the club and the team next week. I also intend to attend a championship match. I hope everything improves soon and the team starts achieving good results.”

The former member of the Azerbaijani national team responded to the question “maybe the problem is with the coach” as follows: “It’s a bit difficult to say. In fact, he has won a championship once as a coach. He has proven that he can do it. But player selection is also important. If he made the choices, then he bears responsibility. Still, we have to keep in mind that it’s only the beginning of the season.”

After four rounds, Neftchi sits 10th in the standings with 3 points.

Idman.biz