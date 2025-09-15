Kapaz fails to earn points in first four rounds of Misli Premier League

The first four rounds of the Misli Premier League were marked by Kapaz failing to earn any points.

The Ganja club lost consecutively to Sumgayit (0:3), Karvan- Yevlakh (2:3), and Zira (0:5), and then also fell to Araz-Nakhchivan (0:2), Idman.biz reports.

The western team has now gone without points in the opening four rounds for the second consecutive season. Overall, this is the fourth time in Kapaz’s history that they have started a season so poorly. Similar unsuccessful starts occurred in the 2012/13 and 2022/23 seasons.

Excluding matches where “Ganjlik” suffered technical defeats, this marks the 28th time in league history that a team has lost its first four games. Kapaz has done it four times, while Baku, Bakili, MOIK, and Shafa have each experienced it twice, and 16 other teams have done so once. Teams that have faced such a start include Shirvan (Kurdamir), AZAL, Adliyyə, Ganjlarbirliyi, Khazar (Sumgayit), Qarabag, Gabala, Lokomotiv, Neftqaz, Pambiqci (Neftchala), Shahdag (Guba), Shahdag (Gusar), Ravan, Shamakhi, Shamkir, and Turan.

Idman.biz