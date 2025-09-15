Mohamed Salah breaks Liverpool penalty record in 1-0 win over Burnley

Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Salah scored a penalty in the 4th round of the English Premier League against Burnley.

The match ended with a 1-0 victory for the visitors, Idman.biz reports.

The Egyptian player netted his 35th penalty goal for Liverpool in English competitions, surpassing Billy Liddell’s record of 34.

This marked Salah’s 188th goal in the Premier League, moving the 33-year-old up to 4th place on the list of all-time top scorers in the tournament’s history.

Liverpool, a Champions League opponent of Qarabag, has started the Premier League under manager Arne Slot with four wins and leads the standings with 12 points.

Idman.biz