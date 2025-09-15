15 September 2025
EN

Mohamed Salah breaks Liverpool penalty record in 1-0 win over Burnley

Football
News
15 September 2025 10:53
51
Mohamed Salah breaks Liverpool penalty record in 1-0 win over Burnley

Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Salah scored a penalty in the 4th round of the English Premier League against Burnley.

The match ended with a 1-0 victory for the visitors, Idman.biz reports.

The Egyptian player netted his 35th penalty goal for Liverpool in English competitions, surpassing Billy Liddell’s record of 34.

This marked Salah’s 188th goal in the Premier League, moving the 33-year-old up to 4th place on the list of all-time top scorers in the tournament’s history.

Liverpool, a Champions League opponent of Qarabag, has started the Premier League under manager Arne Slot with four wins and leads the standings with 12 points.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Lionel Messi rookie card sold for record $1.5 million - PHOTO
15:48
Football

Lionel Messi rookie card sold for record $1.5 million - PHOTO

Panini 2004–2005 card becomes most expensive football trading card ever
Emin Jafarov appointed UEFA official for Youth League match
15:18
Football

Emin Jafarov appointed UEFA official for Youth League match

AFFA competitions head to oversee Slavia vs. Bodo-Glimt in Prague
Sam Kerr marks triumphant return with 100th Chelsea goal
15:15
Football

Sam Kerr marks triumphant return with 100th Chelsea goal

Chelsea striker ends 20-month injury layoff in style with WSL victory
Adam Topalov: “I was a bit nervous in the first rounds”
15:03
Football

Adam Topalov: “I was a bit nervous in the first rounds”

Khankendi midfielder gave a statement
Kapaz celebrates 1,000th match since independence
14:14
Football

Kapaz celebrates 1,000th match since independence

Ganja club marks milestone despite 0:2 loss to Araz-Nakhchivan
Coshqun Diniyev: “I endured a lot in Turkiye” – INTERVIEW
14:04
Football

Coshqun Diniyev: “I endured a lot in Turkiye” – INTERVIEW

Araz Nakhchivan’s new signing gave an interview

Most read

Zinedine Zidane to become France national team head coach
13 September 10:57
Football

Zinedine Zidane to become France national team head coach

Former Real Madrid manager set to take over after the 2026 World Cup, succeeding Didier Deschamps
South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history
13 September 14:53
Other

South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history

Springboks stun All Blacks 43-10 with six-try masterclass in Wellington Rugby Championship clash
Kapaz vs Araz-Nakhchivan: starting lineups revealed - LIVE
12 September 17:47
Football

Kapaz vs Araz-Nakhchivan: starting lineups revealed - LIVE

Kapaz faces Araz-Nakhchivan in Gabala, while Qarabag hosts Zira in the day’s key clash
Ticket prices announced for Qarabag fans for Benfica clash
12 September 17:15
Football

Ticket prices announced for Qarabag fans for Benfica clash

Fans can secure their seats for the UEFA Champions League match in Portugal