Football field opens at school No. 138 under FIFA Arena project - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of a football field built at secondary school No. 138 under the “FIFA Arena” project was held.

The event was attended by Farrukh Ismayilov, head of AFFA’s Grassroots Football Department and a veteran footballer, officials from the association, as well as the school’s teachers and students, Idman.biz reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Farrukh Ismayilov highlighted the importance of the project and wished the participants success in the new academic year.

AFFA is among the first 11 countries in the world to complete the “FIFA Arena” project. Previously, the national association also built a football field at Secondary School No. 247 under the project, which will directly benefit more than 6,000 students.

