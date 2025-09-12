Chelsea striker Liam Delap out until December after hamstring injury

Chelsea striker Liam Delap could be sidelined until December after suffering a hamstring injury against Fulham just before the international break.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that the 22-year-old was substituted after only 14 minutes of the 2-0 win, and manager Enzo Maresca confirmed he will be unavailable for 10 to 12 weeks. The club is hopeful Delap may return in November, avoiding surgery, which would provide a boost during the busy festive period.

Delap, who joined Chelsea from Ipswich for £30 million in June, has played in all three of the club’s games this season. To provide cover, Chelsea recalled striker Marc Guiu from Sunderland following Delap’s injury, while Joao Pedro, signed from Brighton in the summer, is likely to lead the line.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer is aiming for a return against Brentford on Saturday after missing matches versus West Ham and Fulham due to a groin issue. Maresca said Palmer participated in part of a training session and will be closely monitored ahead of the game. Chelsea now faces fixture adjustments as they manage injuries to key forwards.

