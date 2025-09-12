Dana White sparks tension at Canelo vs Crawford press conference

UFC president Dana White clashed with a reporter during the press conference for Saturday’s super-fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that Alvarez, defending his WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF super-middleweight titles, faces Crawford, who is moving up two weight classes in a bid to become the first male boxer in the modern era to hold undisputed titles in three divisions.

White, promoting his first boxing event since launching a Saudi-backed venture into the sport, was questioned about the Muhammad Ali Act, a 2000 law protecting fighters’ rights. White cut the reporter off, saying, “This isn’t about me,” as Alvarez chanted “fight, fight, fight.”

The conference, attended by 1,500 fans including Stormzy and Lennox Lewis, showcased Alvarez soaking in adoration from a partisan crowd waving Mexican flags, while Crawford remained focused and confident. Saturday’s bout, broadcast globally on Netflix, marks White’s major foray into boxing alongside Saudi partner Turki Alalshikh, signaling a potentially transformative era for the sport.

Canelo dismissed claims boxing has declined, stating, “Boxing was always bigger, bigger and big.” Both fighters ended the tense conference with mutual respect.

Idman.biz